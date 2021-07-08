US crude and gasoline inventories fall in the last week: EIA

By Lynx Insight Service

Jul 8 (.) – US crude and gasoline stocks fell in the past week, while distillates rose, the government’s Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported on Thursday.

* Crude inventories fell 6.9 million barrels in the week to July 2 to 445.5 million barrels. Analysts consulted by . expected a drop of 4 million barrels.

* Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma distribution center decreased by 614,000 barrels, the EIA added.

* Refining was down 184,000 barrels per day. The utilization rate was down 0.7 percentage points for the week.

* Gasoline stocks fell 6.1 million barrels to 235.5 million barrels. Analysts consulted by . expected a decline of 2.2 million barrels.

* Distillate inventories, which include heating oil and diesel, rose 1.6 million barrels to 138.7 million barrels versus an expected increase of 171,000 barrels, the EIA report showed.

* In the last week, net imports of crude oil in the United States grew by 558,000 barrels per day.

(Reporting by David Gaffen, Edited in Spanish by Janisse Huambachano)