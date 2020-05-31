Photo: Los Angeles (United States), 05/31/2020 – A police officer targets protesters during a clash in the Fairfax neighborhood as thousands of protesters take to the streets to demonstrate after the death of George Floyd in Los Angeles, California, United States, May 30, 2020. A video of a viewer posted online on May 25 appeared to show George Floyd, 46, pleading with the arresting officers that he could not breathe when an officer stopped. knelt on his neck, in Minnesota. The unarmed black man later died in police custody. (Protests, United States) . / EPA / ETIENNE LAURENT

US crackdown on protests over police killings escalates

I don’t know

Another killed by the police

Washington, May 31 . .- Three people have been shot and one of them died last night in Indianapolis during the racial protests that have been taking place in different parts of the United States since the death of the African-American George Floyd when he was detained by the Police in Minneapolis last Monday.

The shooting took place in the course of the protests taking place in downtown Indianapolis and reached at least three people, the police chief of the city, Randal Taylor, explained in a press conference collected by CNN.

I don’t know

Authorities have not yet provided further details of what the shooting was like and have asked citizens to avoid the area of ​​the incidents.

Protests and racial unrest returned to the streets of different cities in the United States this Saturday, with Minneapolis (Minnesota) as the epicenter, where thousands of people demonstrated against police violence against African-Americans, despite the fact that curfews were declared in several zones.

Thirty American cities, from Los Angeles to Chicago, passing through Cleveland, Washington DC and New York, are the scene of protests for the death of George Floyd, a black man, who died at the hands of the police last Monday in Minneapolis. .