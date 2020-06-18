The judges rejected the administration’s arguments that the Deferred Action Program for Childhood Arrivals, created eight years ago, is illegal

AP –

Washington.- The Supreme Court rejected Thursday the president’s effort Donald trump to end legal protections for 650,000 youth immigrants benefited by the program DACA, a major setback to the president in the midst of the reelection campaign.

It is almost certain that the ruling of relevance to the issue in the Trump campaign, given the anti-immigrant rhetoric of his first presidential campaign in 2016 and the restrictions he has imposed since then.

