A Los Angeles court ordered the US immigration services to release more than 100 migrant children detained in three detention centers because of the risk that they may become infected with the new coronavirus.

Two of the three detention centers have confirmed cases of the virus and could become major epicenters of contagion, district judge Dolly Gee said in her decision, announced on Friday.

Family detention centers are « on fire and there is no time for half measures, » Gee wrote.

The 124 minors detained in these centers must then be either handed over to their parents or placed in foster families with the approval of the parents from now until July 17.

Following the launch in 2018 of President Donald Trump’s « zero tolerance » policy towards illegal immigration, thousands of children were separated from their parents at the border, a move apparently aimed at dissuading potential migrants from crossing the border into Mexico. . The government then backed down.

Last week, the United States Supreme Court rejected Trump’s decision seeking to eliminate a program that protects from deportation some 700,000 people who were illegally brought to the United States as children.

According to the CNN television channel, there are more than 2,500 cases of covid-19 in the set of detention centers of the immigration services.

