US court annuls conviction for sexual abuse against Bill Cosby – El Sol de México

The Supreme Court of the state of Pennsylvania, USA, on Wednesday overturned the conviction for sexual abuse against the comedian Bill Cosby, an icon of American popular culture and who until now was incarcerated in a state prison near Philadelphia.

Cosby had been deprived of liberty for two years and had said that he intended to serve the full ten-year prison sentence imposed on him by a judge in 2018 for sexually assaulting a woman in 2004.

The artist was the first famous person to be prosecuted in the era of the “Me Too” movement, which seeks to make visible the harassment and inequality of women.