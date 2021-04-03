US coup foreign policy hits US democracy

A subject dressed as if he were a cross between a beaver hunter and the chief of the Seminole tribe. Another, running like a madman dressed as Batman, only missing the batcar. One who knows perfectly where to go, and manages an atrium of the very congress.

The few policemen and security agents take cover armed, covering their position with the furniture of the place to face the hordes of people who run like buffalo -although these bovids at least run in herds, with a sense of belonging to a class- in search of a selfie or a photo that immortalizes “his” assault to the seat of democracy in your country.

At the end of this impromptu assault, everyone queues to leave as if nothing had happened. One woman killed by bullet, four more by heart attack. Few detainees, a lot of noise, a lot of destruction.

A few hours before, the president, their president, encouraged the concentrated masses to deny the legitimacy who has been the winner of these past presidential elections. He pointed, they arranged.

Yes ladies and gentlemen, this is not a theater scene, not a Hollywood movie – although it is worth saying that at least in Hollywood movies the United States Congress seemed to be better protected. This is the present of the supposed first democracy of the world, the United States. And its main protagonist, as incredible as it may seem, is its president: Donald Trump.

No one can say that Trump did not warn. And it is that as the saying goes, “of those mud these mud”. It is at least hypocritical to see how many of those who cheered the “claptrap“Of their president, when they have seen” the neighbor’s beard burn “, they have decided to jump from the Trumpist assault ship.

Public officials, far-right media, members of the leadership of the Republican Party etc., all of them are so guilty like Donald Trump to lead his country to absolute polarization through lies and physical and verbal aggression from all those who do not think like them.

And yes, the African American community is absolutely right. What would have happened if those protesters had been blacks?

And continuing with the sayings, “who sows winds, gathers storms”. And the United States is victims of its own not so distant past – that includes Republicans and Democrats alike – because this country, with that damn idea of ​​sticking its nose in all the corners of the world where they have economic interests, have been protagonists of countless hit of State.

Let’s remember: Chile, Nicaragua, Cuba, Iraq, Venezuela, Honduras, Paraguay and Bolivia to name a few. That coup culture will one day be paid for by its own citizens, and Trump has been the great condenser of ideas supremacists and coup plotters woven over decades and decades into the practice of North American intelligence.

It is not easy to solve this mess. As much as many Democrats, and make no mistake, very few Republicans want to kick Trump, Trumpism (with its 70 million voters!) will still be there.

And perhaps Trump, if not that some condemnation falls on him among his multiple complaints, he will also remain there, at the head of the Republican Party. His people, who among their ranks there are many who turn a blind eye with great hypocrisy, (Ted Cruz, Mitch McConnell, Lindsay Graham, Mike Pence …) will be unable to throw Trump out because Trump is the Republican Party.

And fixing the focus on Spanish politics, I am very afraid that this subversive gestures of the North American right will be a prelude to broad sympathies on the right and the far right. Spanish.

The reactions of both parties –Vox and PP- throwing balls out with propagandist fantasies about how “evil” the others (the left) are, once again denying the condemnation of an act as serious as the one carried out by Trump’s followers on Capitol Hill.

Airs of denial of reality resound because that reality is either uncomfortable for them, or they avoid it by looking at it head on with a certain admiration. With the Francoism, the right, did the same: deny reality because reality does not favor them.

The assault on the Capitol is an act of propaganda promoted by the first president of the country, that is called coup, openly, but also, thinking about what the Spanish extreme right is up to, for example, with the military on the warpath, is to overcome the capabilities of the old and boring democratic system “for the common good, for the good of the supreme people who represents the supreme sovereignty ”.

We may not see old-fashioned coups, but we will see movements subversive for real – not like the lying inventions in the trial of the Procés leaders – where there will be more aggressiveness, and above all the focus will be on the fact rather than on the consequences. Democracy as a system will be compromised, overcome by events that will not have a mass of people, but will have key troops to be in trouble.

The extreme right of this country will try, it will try in due course to star in its new siege and resistance in the Alcázar of Guadalajara, it depends a lot on the reaction of the left, on whether it is mobilized or not, on the roots of the democratic system (which with the escape the king looks like a Christmas zambomba and wow, it depends on our dignity to stop the barbarism of those who believe themselves superior to the rest.