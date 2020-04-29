The United States government is considering requiring passengers on certain international flights to undergo temperature checks and virus tests upon entering the country to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, Donald Trump said Tuesday.

AP –

“We are studying doing it on flights international they come from areas that are heavily infected, “Trump said at the White House.” We are going to study them in the very near future. “

Trump added that it has not yet been determined whether the tests would be done by the federal government or by airlines. “Maybe it is a combination of both,” he added.

The president’s remarks came during an event about a loan program designed to help small businesses cope with the pandemic, the Wage Protection Program. The Federal Small Business Development Agency has processed more loans in 14 days than in the previous 14 years, Trump said.

Earlier in the day, during a meeting with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, the president defended his government’s management of the pandemic and promised to help states safely re-launch their economy.

Trump, sitting next to DeSantis in the Oval Office, insisted that United States was doing enough tests to protect Americans who rejoin the workforce. His government has come under fire for failing to monitor widespread testing, but Trump said no amount would ever have been enough for critics in the media.

The only reason the U.S. has reported one million cases of CoronaVirus is that our Testing is sooo much better than any other country in the World. Other countries are way behind us in Testing, and therefore show far fewer cases! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 29, 2020

We are doing far more, and better, Testing than any other country in the world, and yet the media does nothing but complain. No matter how good a job is done, the same as with the Ventilators, they will never say we are doing a great job, they will only viciously flu! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 28, 2020

The president rejected the idea that his executive had been slow in his response to the threat from the COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, including the reports they noted were mentioned at their daily intelligence meetings in January and February. He highlighted his decision to restrict flights from China – although more than 40,000 Travellers from the country they entered United States from that – and, on that measure, he said: “Whether it was luck, talent or something else, we saved many thousands of lives.”

Gary Kelly, president and CEO of Southwest, was asked about airport controls during a call with analysts and reporters about the airline’s results and said, “We are talking to the government and members of Congress about what the protocols should be. “

An industry group was “spearheading the effort to ask for some kind of health check at security checks … some kind of check makes sense, and I think for people to fly again they need to be comfortable, and this is a way to provide additional comfort, “he added.