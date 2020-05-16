Five Mexican citizens arrested this week after illegally entering the United States at a remote point on its northern border, in Maine, were returned to Canada within hours under a standard established as part of the US government’s response to the COVID pandemic. -19.

Before the health crisis, and according to the circumstances of the individual border crossing, the five people arrested in Maine on May 12 could have been accused of a federal crime in the United States or quickly processed to be deported to their country of origin. , but were quickly returned to Canada.

President Donald Trump closed the borders with Mexico and Canada in March, leaving them open only to essential trafficking in people and goods. For those who enter illegally or seek asylum, the federal government suspended immigration laws on public health grounds, giving border officials the authority to quickly evict them.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) order, which allows for quick expulsions along the borders of Mexico and Canada, runs through May 21, but the Federal administration officials have said it could be extended.

The vast majority of express expulsions have been on the border with Mexico. Statistics from the United States Office of Customs and Border Protection (CBP) show that between the time the rule was implemented and the end of April, 20,860 people were returned to Mexico. At the northern border, there were just 27.

One of the first occasions for express return at U.S. border crossings was on March 21, the day the policy was implemented, when Border Patrol agents in Richford, Vermont, detained six people who had just illegally entering the United States from Canada. They were returned to Canada the same day.