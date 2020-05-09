The United States may extend the restrictions on the border, activists question that the measure has deprived many people of the right to request asylum.

The US policy for the expeditious expulsion of migrants who are detained along the border with Mexico could remain in effect even after the confinement measures for the coronavirus in the United States are reduced, a government official said Thursday.

Immigration activists noted that the policy of border restrictions has deprived some people of the right to apply for asylum.

The measure is slated to expire May 20, but Acting Commissioner of the Office of Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Mark Morgan said it may need to be extended to protect public health.

Morgan said that the US health authorities should consider that the virus has not yet reached the peak of contagion in Mexico and Central America, as well as the possibility of spreading within Border Patrol detention centers and beyond. , before determining whether pre-outbreak surveillance can be resumed.

“Even if we talk about the reopening of the United States, it is gradually,” Morgan told reporters in a conference call to discuss statistics showing a drop in border arrests.

“We are not going to go from 0 to 100 and it will return to how it was before COVID overnight,” he said.

President Donald Trump has made reducing illegal immigration a distinctive issue. His opponents have accused him of using the pandemic as a pretext to adopt harsh policies that appeal to his constituency base while seeking a second term in the White House.

In March, Trump closed the borders with Mexico and Canada to non-essential transit. On the 21st of that month, it granted CBP the power to expeditiously expel migrants, arguing that they represent a potential threat to public health. And last month, he extended the executive order for 30 days.

The Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will recommend whether to expand border policy. However, Morgan said agencies should consider long-term changes around many aspects of life in the United States.

He noted how airlines are trying to continue to implement social distancing by keeping seats empty and how sports teams are considering holding games without fans.