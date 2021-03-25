US could approach full employment in 2022, meet conditions for 2023 rate hike: Fed’s Bostic

Bloomberg

Astra will not be able to export vaccines until it meets the EU supply

(Bloomberg) – European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said AstraZeneca Plc will need to meet its vaccine supply commitments to the European Union before it is allowed to export any doses, at a press conference afterward. After a virtual summit with EU leaders, von der Leyen laid out the rationale for a plan announced Wednesday to give the bloc greater powers to ban exports of covid vaccines, and handed the responsibility over to manufacturers. much faster if all the pharmaceutical companies had fulfilled their contracts, "he said. "AstraZenaca has committed to fewer doses than agreed." With Europe on the brink of a third wave of infections, the EU and its 27 governments have been pressured by a vacillating vaccination strategy. The bloc is already lagging behind the United States and the United Kingdom in its deployment of inoculation, and governments across the continent have announced extensions or tightening of the blockades as the health crisis deteriorates. exports had received a cold response from some of the EU's own governments before the talks and, although the leaders did not attempt to reverse it during Thursday's summit, some were clearly less enthusiastic than von der Leyen. "We have agreed with the commission that if companies do not comply with their contracts, export restrictions will of course be more likely than when companies do comply with their agreements with the EU, "said German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi , has been one of the biggest supporters of export restrictions and during the summit call urged his counterparts to take action against em pharmaceutical dams responsible for the delays, according to an official with knowledge of their comments. Figures presented to the leaders by von der Leyen showed that while since December 1 the bloc has administered 62 million doses, pharmaceutical companies have exported 77 million doses produced in the EU to other countries. Of those, 21 million were sent to Britain, an EU official said. On Wednesday, the EU and the UK issued a joint statement, saying they were working on ways to "create a win-win situation" for both. For weeks both sides have been arguing about the bloc's threat to stop supplies. "Europe is not a selfish continent," contrary to what "I read in the press on the other side of the Channel," said French President Emmanuel Macron. , on some reports in the UK. According to the commission's plan, there will be no automatic export bans. Brussels officials will take into account a country's vaccination rate and the pandemic situation before deciding whether or not to approve shipments. "We hope that blocking vaccine exports is not necessary," the prime minister told reporters. Belgian Alexander De Croo. "But it's good to have the mechanism as a security measure, just in case."