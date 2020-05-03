Photo: Acento.com.do/Archivo

Washington . .- USA it counted some 15,400 deaths above normal between March 1 and April 4, a period considered to be the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in the country, although the deaths attributed to the disease during those weeks totaled 8,128 cases, according to a study released this Tuesday by The Washington Post.

The investigation, which consisted of an analysis of official data carried out by the newspaper and a research team led by the Yale University School of Public Health, found a higher number of deaths than that calculated for that time of year.

In total, 280,016 deaths were registered in the country. But, according to the journalistic version, although the rise in deaths is not necessarily directly attributable to COVID-19, it can include people who have lost their lives due to the pandemic, such as those who were afraid to seek medical attention. for cases of diseases not related to COVID-19.

The United States reached the million infected by COVID-19, which has claimed at least 57,266 lives in this country, the country currently hardest hit by the pandemic and where several states have already begun to reduce containment measures to prevent the spread of the illness

In that context, the analysis suggests that the deaths announced in the weeks leading up to April 4, based on reports made by each state’s public health departments, may not have captured the full impact of the pandemic.

According to Daniel Weinberger, professor of epidemiology at Yale and leader of the research team, the evaluation of the data also points to the fact that the number of deaths from the coronavirus is significantly higher than what has been reported.

For example, the newspaper details, the city of New York, the most affected by the pandemic in the country, recorded during that period 6,300 deaths higher than the estimates compared to the 2,543 that it reported as a consequence of the coronavirus.

While in that state, an additional 1,700 deaths and 1,022 from COVID-19 were counted. The Post cited as an example the case of Adrian Sokoloff, a man who had just turned 99 and who was diagnosed by his doctor with COVID-19, since he had an acute fever and cough after two people who cared for him suffered chills and lose the sense of taste.

Sokoloff died at his home in the small town of Sands Point, in New York State, because his family decided not to take him to a hospital, but, according to his daughter, his death certificate attributed his death to “congestive heart failure »And not the coronavirus.

