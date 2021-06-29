US corn, soybeans and wheat skyrocket on Midwest heat forecasts

By Mark Weinraub

CHICAGO, U.S., Jun 28 (.) – Corn, soybeans and wheat rose on the Chicago Stock Exchange on Monday as traders focused on forecasts of heat in the U.S. Midwest that will quickly dry out soils in the main production areas.

* Weekend rains will do little to protect crops in areas that faced severe moisture deficits last month, traders said.

* “The heat that was in the Wild West seems to be re-entering the Western Corn Belt,” said Mark Schultz, chief market analyst at Northstar Commodity. “You don’t want to have a heat of 95 degrees (35 ° Celsius) that causes pollination (of corn).”

* Some bargain buying was also seen after the market fell sharply last week.

* At 1617 GMT, corn for December delivery was up 19.5 cents at $ 5.3875 a bushel. The contract found technical support at its 100-day moving average.

* Soybeans for November gained 40 cents at $ 13.0975 a bushel and broke its 10-day moving average for the first time in two weeks.

* Although the weekend rains were heavy in some areas, other places received just enough to protect the crop for a short period.

* “They bought time for crops,” said Arlan Suderman, chief commodities economist at StoneX in a note to clients. “(But) many areas only received enough rain to buy a week to 10 days for crops.”

* Chicago soft red winter wheat was up 13 cents at $ 6.5475 a bushel.

* Spring wheat for September delivery was up 23 cents at $ 8.31. Next month’s contract reached its highest since May 2013, with operators taking note of some reports that farmers in the northern plains were abandoning drought-damaged acres or cutting them for hay.

* Traders are awaiting data on US acreage and stocks from the US Department of Agriculture on Wednesday.

(Additional reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Edited in Spanish by Javier López de Lérida)