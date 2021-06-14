US Consumers Expect Short-Term Inflation and Labor Market Booms: York Fed Survey

By Jonnelle Marte

Jun 14 (.) – American consumers expect the economy to boom strongly over the next year, with expectations for inflation, house prices, corporate earnings and the labor market rebounding in May, according to a monthly survey by the Federal Reserve Bank. from New York.

Median expectations of how inflation will look next year rose for the seventh consecutive month to 4% in May. That represents an increase from 3.4% in April and a new high for the series, which was launched in 2013. Inflation expectations for the next three years increased more modestly to 3.6% from 3.1%. .

Consumers also shared a much brighter outlook for the job market at a time when more businesses are reopening, travel is increasing, and hiring is improving.

The average expectation that the unemployment rate will be higher a year from now fell to 31.9% in May, a series low, compared to 34.6% in April.

The perceived odds of losing a job over the next year also hit a new low, falling to an average of 12.6% in May from 15% in April. The change was most pronounced among workers under the age of 49, those earning less than $ 50,000 in family income, and those with no more than a degree after high school.

Workers also said they felt they had a better chance of finding a job if they became unemployed, rising to 54% in May from 49.8% in April, the biggest monthly increase in the series. Those expectations were the highest since February 2020, but were below pre-coronavirus pandemic levels.

