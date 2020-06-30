FILE PHOTO. A customer with a mask buys at a Dollar Tree store during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in Pasadena, California, USA. June 11, 2020. . / Mario Anzuoni (Mario Anzuoni /)

WASHINGTON, June 30 (.) – Consumer confidence in the United States grew more than expected in June, supporting the perception that the worst of the economic crisis is probably over, although the growing number of COVID-19 infections threatens to thwart budding recovery.

Industry group Conference Board said Tuesday that its consumer confidence index advanced to 98.1 this month from 85.9 in May.

Economists polled by . had calculated a rise to 91.8 in June from the originally reported figure for May of 86.6.

(Report by Lucia Mutikani. Edited in Spanish by Janisse Huambachano)