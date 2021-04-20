US considers reducing nicotine in tobacco to non-addictive levels

Joe Biden’s administration is considering requiring tobacco companies to lower their nicotine level of all cigarettes sold in the US up to levels considered non-addictive, according to The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

According to the New York newspaper, which cites “people familiar with the matter,” the executive is thinking of raising this regulation when the deadline for which the government must also reveal its intentions regarding the ban on menthol cigarettes.

Before next April 29, The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) must respond in court to a citizen petition to prohibit the sale of menthol tobacco products by announcing whether or not it intends to try to impose a law in that regard, and the possibility of limit nicotine levels.

The rule that would address the amount of nicotine would aim for this substance to be reduced to levels so low that it would lead to that cigarettes stop being addictive, with the aim of encouraging millions of tobacco addicts to stop smoking or opt for less harmful options, such as nicotine gum or electronic cigarettes.

The ban on menthol products, for its part, would seek prevent the younger population from starting to smoke.

Legal disputes

The Wall Street Journal indicates, however, that both measures would take years to implement, and they would likely face numerous legal disputes.

The FDA commissioner under former President Donald Trump, Scott Gottlieb, also intended to try to implement these rules in the United States as part of an anti-tobacco bill that he proposed in 2017, but was forgotten when he stopped. his position in 2019.

Although nicotine is not the direct cause of cancer or other lung diseases, the FDA notes that it creates an addiction to tobacco, a product that is linked to death of about 480,000 people a year in the US.

The information disclosed about the possibility of these measures being implemented led Altria Group, parent of the Malboro brand, to fall on Wall Street by more than 6% this Monday.