US Congressmen Tell Big Tech CEOs “The Time for Self-Regulation Has Passed”

By Diane Bartz and Elizabeth Culliford

WASHINGTON, Mar 25 (Reuters) – The CEOs of Facebook, Google and Twitter appeared before Congress on Thursday to answer questions about extremism and misinformation on their services, in their first appearance since the assault on the Capitol by supporters of the president Donald Trump on January 6.

Facebook Inc CEOs Mark Zuckerberg; Alphabet Inc, parent of Google, Sundar Pichai; and Twitter Inc’s Jack Dorsey are testifying before the joint hearing of two subcommittees of the US House of Representatives Committee on Energy and Commerce.

Although the audience is virtual, the activist group SumOfUs erected silhouettes of the three CEOs dressed as January 6 rioters on the National Mall near the Capitol. One featured Zuckerberg as the “QAnon Shaman” who became famous for going shirtless and wearing horns.

Lawmakers began the hearing by criticizing social media platforms for their role in the riots and spreading misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine.

“They failed to make significant changes after their platforms played a role in fueling the insurrection and were complicit in the spread of the virus and trampled on American civil liberties,” said Democrat Frank Pallone, chair of the Energy and Commerce committee.

“Their business model itself has become the problem and the time for self-regulation is over. It is time we legislate to hold them accountable.”

Republicans on the panel also criticized the tech giants for what they see as a plan to suppress conservative voices. Trump, accused of inciting the January 6 violence, is suspended on Twitter and Facebook asked its independent oversight board to decide whether to permanently ban him.

Some lawmakers are calling for Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which protects online platforms from liability for user content, to be removed or amended. Some Democrats, including President Joe Biden, agree.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz in Washington and Elizabeth Culliford in New York; additional reporting by Nandita Bose in Washington; edited in Spanish by Carlos Serrano)