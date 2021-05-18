US congressmen call for evacuation of Afghan allies before withdrawal

US congressmen on Tuesday called for the evacuation of thousands of allies in Afghanistan, fearing a bloodbath as the United States ends its longest war, although the White House dismissed fears that the Kabul government was rapidly crumbling.

Some 18,000 Afghan interpreters, commandos and others who supported US forces are waiting for their visas to immigrate to the United States to be decided, a delay that lawmakers say could take more than two years.

“We cannot allow Kabul to become another Saigon,” Mike McCaul, Republican representative of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said in a hearing, recalling the chaotic helicopter transfer of people when South Vietnam, an ally of United States United, it fell to the North in 1975.

McCaul showed a text message from a US Special Forces soldier about an Afghan colleague who fears the Taliban will kill him after September, the deadline set by President Joe Biden for withdrawal.

“I am concerned that his prediction – many predictions – will come true and these people will be massacred by the Taliban,” he said.

He added that the United States should consider airlifting Afghans with pending applications to a third country, such as Bahrain, Kuwait or the United Arab Emirates, for visa processing.

Representative Brian Mast stated that “none of us wants any of these individuals who worked with us to be beheaded online.”

Zalmay Khalilzad, the US negotiator in Afghanistan, promised that the State Department would expedite visas, but also warned against assuming “that the worst case scenario is inevitable.”

“I personally believe that the predictions that the Afghan forces will collapse immediately are not correct,” he said.

With information from AFP