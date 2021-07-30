US Congressman Introduces Bill to Regulate Cryptocurrencies

The Conversation Spain

Towards a global minimum taxation

Shutterstock / Billion PhotosOn the first weekend of June, the agreement was announced between the members of the G7 (USA, Japan, Canada, Germany, France, Italy and the United Kingdom) of a global tax on large multinationals and internet giants, a severe blow to tax havens for its decision to establish a global minimum tax. In Europe, the economic ministers of Spain, Italy, France and Germany published a joint text on the matter entitled: “An opportunity that we cannot