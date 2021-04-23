US Congress Takes Steps to Protect Asian Community

The United States Senate joined the House of Representatives this Thursday by approving a bill to face the wave of aggression that the Asian community has been suffering in the country, as a result of the spread of the new Coronavirus.

The new law would guide the Justice Department to expedite investigations into complaints of assaults suffered by Asian Americans, who some baselessly accuse of being responsible for the spread of COVID-19 around the world, a theory that in his moment was bolstered by the rhetoric of then-President Donald Trump.

Likewise, the text of the law determines that the Secretary of Justice, Merrick Garland, and the Department of Health and Human Services must establish a series of guidelines to minimize the language that may be considered offensive when dealing with the pandemic.

“Asian Americans across the country have been the victims of increased discrimination and racial violence,” lamented Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer in a tweet. “Racism and violence against Asian Americans have no place in our society.”

The wave of violence against Americans of Asian descent prompted lawmakers to hold a hearing in March to discuss the growing problem of discrimination and assault against this community since the spread of the coronavirus in the country began. There were emotional and critical testimonies towards a congressman who questioned the need to speak on the subject.

Senator Mazie Hirono, a Democrat of Asian origin, also took to social media to celebrate the almost unanimous result – 94 votes in favor and 1 against – of the vote. “This was a historic, bipartisan vote,” he said in a Twitter message.

Before President Joe Biden can sanction the measure, the Lower House, which approved its own version on Wednesday, and the Upper House must harmonize both texts in order to move the final bill to the White House. The president has already been in favor of carrying out a law that serves to protect this community.

With information from AFP