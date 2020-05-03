Washington.

In an unusual joint statement, the Democratic and Republican leaders of the United States Congress on Saturday they “respectfully” rejected the government’s proposal to Donald trump to conduct rapid COVID-19 tests on legislators.

“Congress appreciates the administration’s generous offer to deploy rapid detection capabilities on Capitol Hill,” the seat of parliament, “but for now we respectfully reject the offer,” said Nancy Pelosi, Democratic president of the House of Representatives, and Mitch McConnell, leader of the Republican majority of the Senate.

Parliamentarians will abide by the recommendations of health authorities and the congressional physician “until these faster technologies can be more accessible to Americans,” they added.

“Congress wants to continue sending resources to front-line establishments” in the fight against COVID-19.

The 100 American senators, whose average age is high, will return to Washington on Monday for a plenary session after a break due to the pandemic.

Lawmakers returned on time during this period to approve plans to revive the US economy, hit hard by the coronavirus crisis.

The inhabitants of Washington They are subject to confinement until May 15.

Pelosi said that the nearly 435 members of the Camera they would not return before the following week, at least, as recommended by the doctor of the Congress.

The government had announced Friday that it will send portable devices to the Senate to quickly diagnose coronavirus cases.

Saturday morning, Trump gave an account on Twitter of the existence in Washington of “an extraordinary ability” to carry out tests “for the senators.”

“Also for the Chamber, which should return but does not do so for the crazy Nancy P.”, continued the president after stating that portable devices of COVID-19 detection provided by Abbot Labs.

The United States is the country most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic with almost 66,000 deaths and more than 1.2 million cases, out of a population of 330 million inhabitants, according to data from John Hopkins University.

.