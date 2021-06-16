US Congress receives UFO report, and more

Members of the Intelligence Committee of the US House of Representatives participate in a briefing on unidentified flying objects, UFOs. China will send the first astronauts to the new space station called Tiangong, which is still under construction in an Earth orbit. The University of California plans to require that all students, faculty and staff be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before returning to campus in the fall. In the US, experts warn that cases of the delta variant of covid-19 are increasing rapidly in the country. Alejandro Mayorkas, the US Secretary of National Security, met with the Foreign Minister of Mexico, Marcelo Ebrard, and the Secretary of Security, Rosa Icela Rodríguez, to speed up vaccination on the northern border of Mexico.