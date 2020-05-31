People protesting the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a police officer put his knee on his neck until he stopped breathing, attacked Confederate monuments “considered racist by many” in several cities in the United States.

As protests spread across the country over the weekend, monuments in Virginia, the Carolinas, and Mississippi were damaged.. The presence of Confederate monuments throughout the South, and in other parts of the United States, has been questioned for years because those who opposed the eradication of slavery are dedicated, and some were already being considered for elimination.

AP / L. Sherman

The words “spiritual genocide,” along with red handprints, were painted on the sides of a Confederate monument on the campus of the University of Mississippi. Saturday, The Oxford Eagle reported. One person was arrested.

Ole Miss administrators, student and faculty leaders have recommended removing the statue, installed in 1906, but the state school board has delayed the decision.

Critics have said that her display near the university’s main administrative building sends a signal that Ole Miss glorifies the Confederacy and downplays the southern states’ history of slavery.

In Charleston, South Carolina, protesters defaced a Confederate statue near The Battery, a historic area on the southern edge of the coastal city. The base of the Confederate Defenders statue, erected in 1932, was spray painted with slogans such as “traitors”.

In North Carolina, the base of a Confederate monument on the State Capitol was marked with a black X and the abbreviation for a phrase that expresses contempt for the police, according to a photo posted by a News & Observer journalist on social media. The word “racist” was also marked on the monument, the newspaper reported.

The issue of Confederate monuments has been especially controversial in North Carolina, where such monuments are protected by law.

GC

