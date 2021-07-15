US condemns alleged Iranian plan to kidnap journalist in New York

The White House condemned “categorically” on Wednesday an alleged plot concocted by Tehran to kidnap an American journalist of Iranian origin living in New York and take her to Iran, eventually via Venezuela, accusations described as “absurd” by the Islamic Republic.

Shocked, Masih Alinejad, 44, an outspoken critic of the Iranian government and a feminist activist behind the anti-veil movement in Iran, called on the West to react firmly.

“It’s incredible, I still can’t believe that here in New York the Islamic Republic has been able to threaten me, follow me … Me, an American-Iranian citizen, here on the territory of the United States of America,” he told CNN television.

The US justice announced Tuesday the indictment of four “Iranian intelligence agents”, accused of having prepared the kidnapping. Federal FBI police issued search alerts against the four men, who are likely to be in Iran.

An Iranian woman residing in California was, for her part, arrested and accused of having participated in the financing of the plan that, according to the accusation, involved the surveillance of the reporter and her relatives, photographed and filmed without her knowledge since June 2020.

The network, according to the US justice system, also used private detectives, concealing their real objectives, to spy on dissidents based in Canada, the United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates.

“A Hollywood script”, “a naive story”: Iran vigorously rejected on Wednesday “absurd and unfounded” accusations that, according to Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saïd Khatibzadeh, “insult the intelligence of the world.”

– “Oppression” –

Alinejad, who left Iran for good in 2009, told CNN on Wednesday that the FBI alerted her eight months ago that she was being watched. He recommended that he leave his home, in the Brooklyn district, and not leave the country. But she did not realize then the extent of the plot.

“The details are shocking, I met them yesterday (Tuesday),” he said. “They followed me and wanted to put me on a boat heading to Venezuela!”

He recalled that journalists critical of Tehran have been detained abroad before, including some with dual nationality “used as a bargaining chip in negotiations” on the nuclear deal. According to her, this has been going on for 40 years and “no Western government has adopted firm measures.”

The journalist said she was “disappointed” with the attitude of the US government of Joe Biden, too conciliatory for his liking. “I want the government of Biden be strong, rather than trying to reach agreements ”with the Iranians, he said.

Biden In April, it relaunched talks with Tehran to try to salvage the 2015 international agreement aimed at preventing Iran from equipping itself with a nuclear weapon. His predecessor Donald Trump had pulled out of the deal.

“I am not afraid of dying or being executed, what terrifies me is that the whole world remains silent in the face of such a regime and authorizes it to carry out such oppression in the United States,” said the journalist. “It’s the worst”.

– “Chilling message” –

Hours after Alinejad’s interview aired, the White House spoke out.

“We categorically condemn the alleged dangerous and despicable attempt by Iran to kidnap a US citizen on US soil,” said the spokeswoman for Biden, Jen Psaki.

Tehran’s “attempt to silence the voices of those working peacefully to address the situation both inside and outside Iran is appalling,” he added.

According to the indictment filed in the federal court in New York, Iranian intelligence agents tried in 2018 to force Alinejad’s relatives in Iran to make her travel to a third country in order to arrest her and take her to Iran.

When that failed, they hired US private investigators to monitor her. Iranian agents sought possible ways to get her out of the United States, including routes to travel by sea to Venezuela, an ally of Tehran.

Despite this, the government of Biden he has no intention of ending the reopened dialogue with Iran in Geneva.

“We will follow the diplomatic path, which we believe is in our interest, and it continues to be constructive,” Psaki told reporters.

In a statement, the press freedom association Pen America lamented the “repeated failure of the international community to respond unequivocally to the increasingly long arm of authoritarian regimes.”

“This attempt to silence a critic thousands of kilometers from Iran is a chilling message for all defenders of freedom of expression,” wrote one of its officials, Summer López.

Iran is considered one of the most repressive countries for journalists, and it exercises “relentless” control of information according to the NGO Reporters Without Borders, which placed it 174 out of 180 in its press freedom ranking in 2021.

Source .