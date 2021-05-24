US concerned about “political stalemate in Haiti”

The United States government expressed its concern on Monday about the current political and human rights situation that the Haitian people are experiencing.

In reading a phone call between the US Ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield and the President of Haiti, Jovenel Moise, the US representative made clear “her deep concern for the current political stalemate in Haiti, the lack of accountability for human rights violations and the deterioration of security conditions, ”according to the UN press office.

Last Saturday, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced the 18-month extension of Temporary Protected Status (TPS), which would benefit some 100,000 Haitians who are illegally in the United States. Status allows Haitians to stay for an additional 18 months on US soil, avoid deportation, and obtain a work permit.

This status known as TPS allows beneficiaries to live and work legally in the United States for as long as they maintain their status.

Moise thanked the government of President Joe Biden through a tweet and said that this measure reflects “the strength of the friendship between the two countries.”

The Moïse government is expected to conclude in 2022, however, the senior US diplomat expressed in the conversation that “to date, the preparations for the constitutional referendum scheduled for June 27 have not been sufficiently transparent or inclusive.” and urged the authorities of the Antillean island to “hold free, fair and transparent legislative and presidential elections in 2021.”

Last February the transfer of power must have occurred, however a wave of protests led to acts of violence, which necessitated the militarization of the streets of the capital Port-au-Prince.