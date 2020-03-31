The devices could supply 50,000 tests a day starting April 1. This test would give front-line healthcare workers an advantage.

The American pharmaceutical company Abbott Laboratories announced that it has developed a test that is capable of detect if a person is infected with coronavirus in just five minutes.

The test is taken from the nose or can also be taken from the back of the throat, then that test is mixed with a chemical solution, which releases the RNA from the virus.

The device can be anywhere, as it weighs just over three kilograms, in addition has the ability to precisely identify the coronavirus and ignore contamination from other viruses.

As it is an American company, President Donald Trump will grant this equipment to hospitals and clinics in the United States, later it can be sold to the general public.

Furthermore, the device is not only capable of identifying the coronavirus, but it can also diagnose other infections like influenza, strep throat and respiratory syncytial virus, in a very short period of time ranging from five to 13 minutes.

This is due to the device’s technology working on Abbott’s ID Now platform, which is a test currently available in the United States.

This invention is licensed by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for use of the test in licensed laboratories and healthcare facilities, according to John Frels, vice president of research and development of Abbott Diagnostics.

According to Frels, these devices will supply around 50 thousand tests daily from April 1 and that this test provides a front-line health worker advantage. (Ntx)