For some years, Huawei has suffered the veto imposed by the United States, which has limited the Chinese manufacturer’s opportunities for collaboration between companies operating in that country.

The above has resulted in a situation that for many would mark the beginning of the end for the oriental brand.

Sticking out of the crisis

And, on the one hand, the latest devices launched by Huawei have reached the market without Google’s support, which has forced the firm to generate its own operating ecosystem to replace various services.

Additionally, the brand has run out of some suppliers of necessary supplies for its devices, while it has slowed down the progress of the deployment of its 5G network due to the lack of options to collaborate with North American firms.

The truth is that the firm has managed to maintain and even exceed expectations at least when it comes to smartphones.

At least this is indicated by the latest entries delivered by Counterpoint Research, to the Gizmochina media, in which it is indicated that last April, Huawei would have taken 19 percent of the smartphone market, surpassing, albeit slightly, 17 percent with which Samsung remains, with which it has positioned itself as the segment leader.

Together for 5G

Now everything seems to indicate that the North American authorities recognize the dominance that Huawei has in the development of 5G technologies and through an official statement, the United States Department of Commerce and other agencies explained how the restrictions will be relaxed so that United States companies can work. with Huawei in the development of these networks.

It is no secret to anyone that the Chinese giant ranks as the company with the largest technology and infrastructure in 5G throughout the world.

What the American Union is looking for is that it be the companies based in its territory that deploy the 5G infrastructure in that country; However, this seems almost impossible without the help of Huawei.

Therefore, as indicated in the aforementioned document, large technology companies in the United States seeking to develop infrastructure related to the 5G network would be allowed to collaborate with Huawei to establish standards in the matter.

It is important that this is not yet a fact. The new rule is pending approval by the United States Federal Register, while it is not unclear whether the relaxation of the veto will be linked to what is related to 5G or whether these new rules will have an impact on technologies. that reach the consumer directly.

A big step

Waiting for these aspects to be clarified, it is important to mention that we are talking about a millionaire business that will also serve as an important asset for the purposes of various governments.

According to Research And Markets, by 2027 this market would be worth $ 47.775 billion. This, when 2019 would close with just $ 784 million globally. Ericsson believes that it will be crucial for B2B brands to build an infrastructure based on this technology from now on. For its part, McKinsey points out that it will cement sectors such as mobile and the Internet of Things.

It should also be noted that it could have important applications in national security and military activities. 5G would not only help brands to transmit content more quickly to consumers or for the audience to quickly browse the internet. It would also serve to significantly accelerate communications between governments and international bodies and their different operations in various parts of the planet.

