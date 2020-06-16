United States partially rectifies in the veto imposed on Huawei’s commercial relations with local technology companies. It does so after harsh criticism of the implementation of the veto against Huawei by the US innovation organizations themselves. These have come to call the measures that fall on their technology exporters « shots in the foot ».

As reported by . earlier this week, and as has been ratified by the Department of Commerce itself, US companies will be allowed to work together with Huawei in specific cases. It does not mean a lifting of the veto, but a readjustment of it. The aim is to encourage the development of standards around the next generation of mobile networks.

Interested cooperation

It is about both 5G and direct and related applications with it, from autonomous cars to next-generation artificial intelligence. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross stated in the statement that « the United States will not relinquish leadership in global innovation, » maintaining the veto to Huawei.

« The Department is committed to protecting the national security and foreign policy interests of the United States, encouraging the American industry to fully participate and advocate for American technologies to become international standards. »

As explained in the announcement, the objective of this measure is to ensure that Huawei’s placement in the so-called « Entity List » last May is not an impediment to its companies. In this sense, Commerce points to Huawei’s « general participation » in this type of organization.

According to . reports, the situation that this resolution has facilitated is that the engineers of American companies were reducing their stake in these standards. This ultimately gave greater prominence relative to the Chinese giant, despite the veto imposed on him.

However, the measure does not mean a weakening of its position regarding the veto against Huawei. In fact, it has only recently hardened. Within three months, Huawei is expected to be unable to source chips from TSMC, the world’s largest producer.