US Commits to Halving Greenhouse Gas Emissions

US President Joe Biden pledged Thursday to cut greenhouse gas emissions in half over the next ten years.

Within the framework of a global virtual climate summit In which leaders from dozens of countries participate, President Biden emphasized the cost of not acting on climate change: “The signs are unmistakable. The science is undeniable. And the cost of inaction continues to rise, ”said the president.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, whose government is one of the top carbon emitters alongside the US, said his country would begin phasing out the use of coal between 2026 and 2030 as part of its efforts to reduce gas emissions. greenhouse effect. Last year, Xi had said that China would aim to reach a zero carbon footprint by 2060.

“We will strictly monitor coal-fired power generation projects,” Xi said via the summit video link. He suggested that China’s coal consumption, by far the highest in the world, will peak in 2025 and begin to fall thereafter.

The summit coincides with the 51st anniversary of the celebration of Earth Day, in which the UN Secretary General, António Guterres, called for ambitious actions to reduce the temperature and take advantage of the pandemic as an opportunity for the world to move towards The sustainability.

The goal outlined by Biden can only be met with a sharp and rapid decline in the use of oil, gas, and coal by virtually every nation’s economy.

The new target is for US emissions to fall 50 to 52 percent below 2005 levels by 2030, White House officials said.

The virtual summit on the climate concludes tomorrow Friday and they attend leaders of the Latin American region such as Alberto Fernández from Argentina, Sebastián Piñera from Chile, Iván Duque from Colombia and Andrés Manuel López Obrador from Mexico.

The convocation of the Biden government reaches even to Russian President Vladimir Putin, French President Emmanuel Macron and Saudi King Salman. President Biden reversed the projection that the United States government defended during the term of Donald Trump, who downplayed climate change and pulled the country out of the 2015 Paris Agreement.

Biden has reiterated time and again his commitment to advance an agenda committed to concrete actions that help reverse the current situation.

The State Department recognizes that the impact of climate change in Central America is creating conditions that drive the migration of nationals from those countries who seek to reach the United States, often irregularly, despite repeated warnings that the southern border remains closed.

The UN call

The UN chief called on rich countries during the summit to fulfill their promises of climate finance for developing nations at the G7 meeting in June, warning that the world is “on the edge of the abyss.”

Addressing the leaders who attended the virtual meeting, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said that “dangerous greenhouse gases are at levels not seen in 3 million years.”

He noted that global warming had already reached 1.2 degrees Celsius and is “running towards the threshold of catastrophe.”

Global warming, which governments agreed in 2015 to try to maintain a ceiling of 1.5 ° C, is already causing “steadily rising sea levels, scorching temperatures, devastating tropical cyclones and epic wildfires,” Guterres added.

“We need a green planet, but the world is on a red alert,” he said. “We must make sure that the next step is in the right direction. Leaders around the world must act. “

To get all countries to come together to achieve net zero emissions by mid-century, a “breakthrough” in climate finance and efforts to help communities adapt to the rapidly accelerating impacts of global warming was needed, he said. .

Guterres also underscored the need for “ambitious climate action” to reduce the global temperature rise to 1.5 ° C.

A report in 2018 that it is essential to limit the average annual warming of the planet to 1.5 ° C or less to avoid reaching a point of no return of irreversible and devastating changes for the planet.

However, a study in the journal Nature clarified in 2019 that the points of no return can be overcome if the annual average temperature rises between 1 and 2 ° C. Scientists declared that the earth is in “state of emergency” and that urgent measures need to be taken to avoid a threat to human civilization.

Washington points to climate change as one of the drivers of migration in Central America

In an interview with the Voice of America, the spokeswoman in Spanish for the State Department, Namita Biggins, limited the assessments made by Secretary Antony Blinken on Monday about the impact of climate change in the region.

Effects of the pandemic on global warming

The spread of COVID-19 around the world and restrictive measures by governments, which changed the day-to-day lives of millions of people, have had a positive “side effect” on global warming.

Business closures, travel restrictions and working from home contributed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions by reducing the consumption of fossil fuels.

In total, greenhouse gas emissions plummeted to 2.4 billion tons in 2020, a 7% reduction compared to 2019, the largest drop on record, according to a study from the University of East Anglia.

However, as vaccination advances in some countries, with nations like the United States – the second highest emitting carbon per year – with more than 86 million people inoculated, economic recovery is in sight and, with it, the back to the same amount of emissions.

Agree with a study published in the journal Humanities and Social Sciences Communication, COVID-19 would only have a small effect on emissions starting in 2030.

“While the economic shocks induced by the pandemic will likely have little direct effect on long-term emissions, it is very possible that they will have a significant indirect effect on the level of investment that nations are willing to commit to meeting or exceeding their investment targets. Paris broadcasts, ”said one of the study’s authors on a Massachusetts Institute of Technology news blog.

In 2016, more than 190 countries around the world signed the Paris Agreement, pledging to keep the global temperature rise below 2 ° C and to carry out efforts to reduce it to 1.5 ° C. However, few countries have met the targets, especially China and the US, responsible for nearly half of global pollution.

About 40 world leaders meet virtually this Thursday and Friday at a summit with the intention of returning the US and other countries to a commitment to climate change.

