US Coast Guard warns against organizing flotillas to Cuba

A group of Cubans from Miami announced this Friday that if they manage to gather a hundred boats, they will leave next Monday towards the maritime border with Cuba to let the people of the island know that they are not alone in their protests.

Miami World / telemundo51

The US authorities have warned in recent days against organizing flotillas to Cuba, but since the social outbreak that occurred on July 11 on the island, groups of Cubans from Miami have been preparing for one of those voyages and have reported that some have even gone to sea in boats with basic necessities.

The Coast Guard has published a “Notice of Navigation” stating that “it is illegal for sailors to leave with the intention of traveling to Cuba for any purpose without a permit.”

To enter the territorial waters of Cuba you need a permit, says the notice.

The Coast Guard and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS, for its acronym in English) have warned of the danger of these crossings due to the weather conditions and reminded that it is illegal both to bring aid and to pick up people who try to reach the United States.

Although only 90 miles separate Cuba from the Florida Keys, according to the Coast Guard the journey can be as long as 120 miles if the weather conditions are adverse.

“Let me be clear: if you jump into the sea, you will not come to the United States,” said Alejandro Mayorkas, the secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, who is also a Cuban immigrant who fled the island with his family in the 1990s. the sixties.

THIS WOULD BE THE PLAN OF THE FLOTILLE

The ships will meet at a point in Government Cut, the main outlet channel from Biscayne Bay, and the goal is to reach as far as 15 miles from Cuba, according to organizers.

“On Monday morning at 10 am, we want more than 100 boats in Government Cut,” said Osdany Veloz, one of the organizers of the voyage, on his Instagram page. “All the captains agree that if we don’t have more than 100 boats, we don’t go out,” he added.

If it does set sail, the flotilla will make a stop in Marathon, one of the Florida Keys, and from there they will sail through international waters to Cuba.

Once they reach 15 miles from the island, they will launch flares from the boats after sunset so that the Cuban community is aware of their presence and of the support for the struggle they have waged since last Sunday, July 11.

Jorge López, another spokesman for the organizing group of the flotilla, told Diario Las Américas that the plan is to approach Cuba, but not cross into Cuban waters, “so that the people of the island know that they have the support of southern Cuba. Florida”.

Ramón Saúl Sánchez, leader of the Democracy Movement and an expert in the organization of flotillas, has warned of the dangers of irresponsible travel, not only due to weather conditions, but also because of the legal problems that these initiatives entail.

The activist, who has organized 27 flotillas to Cuba to denounce the abuses of the Castro regime and faced a lawsuit in 2001 for entering Cuban territory, warned that it cannot be improvised.