US close to completing its military exit from Afghanistan

15 minutes. The United States (USA) is about to complete its military exit from Afghanistan that began last April, which opens multiple speculations about the future of this Asian nation, as some US military officials warn of the danger of the start of a civil war.

As reported on Wednesday by media such as CNN, which cites officials of the country as sources, This week is essential to close the campaign started by the Administration of Democrat Joe Biden to end the longest war the United States has ever experienced with its presence in Afghanistan.

A formal conclusion this week of the US military withdrawal would mark an “astonishingly rapid” end to a process that Biden began last April. At that time, the president ordered the military to leave that country before next September 11.

Nevertheless, a maximum of 1,000 US soldiers could remain in the country after formal withdrawal. The goal is to help secure the US embassy in Kabul and the city’s airport, a senior administration official told CNN.

A defense official also insisted to the network on Tuesday that the number of US troops in Afghanistan for the protection of the embassy and airport security would not, for now, exceed 650.

US officials say that when Biden made the decision to leave the country, some 2,500 US military personnel remained in Afghanistan. Added to these are hundreds of additional special forces members who are not publicly recognized.

They warn of danger of civil war

For the chain, the fact that, after the withdrawal, they remain effective in Afghanistan is a a reflection of the deterioration of the security situation. He would also speak of the bleak outlook facing the country.

As the Taliban take control of some Afghan districts, US intelligence services have suggested that the civilian government of the country could fall into the hands of the jihadist group within months of the withdrawal of US forces.

In fact, the top American general in the area, Austin Miller, warned on Tuesday that the worsening violence could end in a civil war.

“Civil war is certainly a path that can be visualized,” Miller told The New York Times in an interview. “That should be a concern for everyone,” he said.

Biden does not contemplate reconsidering

Biden acknowledged, last Friday, during a visit to the US by Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, the growing challenges facing the country. During the meeting he also confirmed that is not reconsidering its plans to withdraw US troops.

And he promised Afghan leaders that the United States will continue to provide humanitarian support and security assistance.

Withdrawal from Germany

Germany announced on Tuesday that it is completing the withdrawal of its troops from Afghanistan. This was the second largest international contingent in the Asian country behind the United States. In this way, it ends a mission of almost 20 years in which some 160,000 German soldiers participated, of which 59 died.

The war in Afghanistan is the longest in US history. It began in October 2001 with the mission to hunt down the leader of Al Qaeda Osama Bin Laden, the “mastermind” of the attacks of September 11 of that year and who died in a US operation in Pakistan in 2011.

War has taken the lives of between 35,000 and 40,000 Afghan civilians and some 2,300 American soldiers. This is clear from a research project at Brown University in Rhode Island.