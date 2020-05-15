By Steve Holland

WASHINGTON (.) – The “Phase 1” trade agreement between the United States and China reached in January is not crumbling and the two countries are still working to implement it, the chief White House economic adviser said on Friday, although President Donald Trump He said he was not “excited” about the deal.

Larry Kudlow told reporters at the White House that the treaty “continues” a day after Trump suggested it could cut ties with the world’s second-largest economy.

In an interview with Fox Network on Thursday, Trump stated that he was very disappointed with China’s failure to contain the coronavirus outbreak and that the pandemic had affected a trade pact that he considers as a great achievement.

Tensions between Washington and Beijing have increased in recent weeks, with officials from both countries suggesting that the deal that was struck after an 18-month trade war could be abandoned.

Kudlow, director of the National Economic Council, was asked if the treaty was falling apart. “Absolutely not,” was his reply.

The Chinese are working to achieve their part in the agreement, which calls for Beijing to increase purchases of US $ 200 billion in US agricultural goods, manufactured goods, energy and services in two years, Kudlow added.

“They are a little slow in buying raw materials. I think it has a lot to do with market and economic positions,” he added.

Kudlow’s comments came at the end of a week of Trump complaints about China’s early handling of the coronavirus outbreak, and his government’s separate decisions to crack down on telecommunications equipment giant Huawei Technologies. and curb American investment in some Chinese companies.

On Thursday, Trump said he feels somewhat differently about the deal and may even cut economic ties with Beijing.

Asked at the White House on Friday whether he plans to impose additional tariffs on China or break the trade agreement, Trump said: “I don’t want to talk about it. I can say that China is buying a lot of our products. But in the trade agreement, the ink is hardly it was drying up when it (the virus) came from China, so it’s not like we’re excited. “

Kudlow pointed to what he described as a successful phone call last week with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, trade representative Robert Lighthizer, and Liu He, deputy prime minister of China. “We have other problems with China and, of course, the origin of the virus … but with respect to the trade agreement, it absolutely continues,” Kudlow said.

(Report by Steve Holland, David Brunnstrom and David Lawder, Written by David Lawder and Doina Chiacu, Edited in Spanish by Manuel Farías)