US children returned to school and also firearms

Students from various regions of the United States only returned to classrooms after months of distance learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but this return revived the threat that has haunted American students for years: gun violence.

Thursday’s day started like a bad movie. At 7:00 am (local time), a new army recruit training at a military base in South Carolina (southeastern) hijacked a school bus for reasons that are not yet clear.

The 18 children heading to the primary school were held under threat from his rifle before he released them unharmed and left the vehicle. The 23-year-old was arrested shortly after and charged with kidnapping.

“Probably one of the scariest calls we can receive from the police (…) is that a school bus was hijacked with children on board by someone with a weapon. And that’s what we had, ”local sheriff Leon Lott told ABC news.

Sixth grader shoots in a school and injures three people in the US

On the other side of the country, in a small town in Idaho (northwest), around 9:00 a.m., a sixth-grade student – aged between 11 and 12 – took a pistol out of her backpack and fired around her. Two students and a school employee were injured, but their lives do not appear to be in danger.

A teacher managed to disarm the girl, who was arrested and whose motive is unknown.

Teachers fear too

In the afternoon, in Albuquerque, New Mexico (south), a high school was evacuated because a teacher believed he saw a student carrying a gun. It turned out to be a mobile phone, but the situation shows how nervous the teachers are.

And no wonder: In South Carolina, also on Thursday, a high school student was arrested for going to school with a firearm. The day before, in Alabama (southeast), a high school student was arrested with two pistols and a knife.

These incidents appear in the local media, but do not make headlines in the national media. Only a bloodbath, like the one in February 2018 (17 dead) in Parkland, Florida, now causes shock waves.

“No other developed country experiences or tolerates constant shootings in schools,” lamented on Twitter Shannon Watts, founder of the Moms Demand Action movement, which fights against the proliferation of weapons for personal use.

More than 248,000 students have been exposed to US school shootings since the 1999 Columbine massacre (13 dead), according to a Washington Post database that counts all young people affected, including witnesses to the tragedies or those who had to be evacuated in an emergency.

After 25 and 23 school shootings recorded in 2018 and 2019 respectively, the pandemic brought a respite, as most schools closed in March 2020 to limit the spread of the coronavirus, and some are just beginning to reopen.

Thus, ‘only’ nine shootings were recorded in 2020 and two in the first quarter of 2021.

“We fear that gun violence in America’s schools will be worse in 2021 than before the pandemic,” warned two criminal law professors, James Densley and Jillian Peterson, in an article published on the independent news site The Conversation, following the death of a student at a Tennessee high school on April 12.

The record sale of firearms in recent months in the United States and the deterioration of the mental health of confined youth “exacerbate the risk of violence,” according to the two experts, authors of a recent book on the subject.

With information from AFP