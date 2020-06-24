Younger covid-19 in the southern US USA 0:31

. – Covid-19 “has brought this nation to its knees,” Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said Tuesday. USA (CDC).

The country will likely spend about $ 7 trillion “due to a small virus,” Redfield said during a hearing from the House Energy and Commerce Commission.

“We have all done the best we can do to combat this virus.”

Redfield’s comments occur when half of the U.S. states They record spikes in new cases of coronavirus, and it’s not just due to an increase in testing, health officials say.

As of Tuesday, 25 states had higher rates of new cases compared to last week: Arizona, California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Kansas, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, Ohio , Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

And no state has effectively transitioned from confinement orders “to a trial, follow-up, isolation, and quarantine public health model,” said Dr. Richard Besser, former acting director of the CDC in the United States.

“We have to figure out how to make that transition successfully, or every state that reopens, even those that have done a very good job of stopping this, will see quite dramatic increases,” Besser told CNN on Tuesday.

“And we’re going to end up where we were again.”

If the U.S. Failing to control the coronavirus pandemic by fall, “essentially is chasing a forest fire,” Dr. Anthony Fauci told the House of Representatives committee on Tuesday.

The goal would be to have complete control over the virus rather than just mitigate it, which is happening now, said Fauci, who is director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Redfield said the virus has highlighted decades of little investment in “basic capabilities of public health data.” Now is the time to fix the broken system, he added.

“This must be a partnership. It is not just the job of the federal government to invest in public health at the local level, ”said Redfield. In reality, “if your CDC funding were to disappear tomorrow, the public health infrastructure across the country would simply collapse.”

“Right now we are the backbone of it.”

Across the country, more than 2.3 million people have been infected with coronaviruses, and more than 121,000 have died, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

“The next two weeks will be critical to our ability to address those increases we are seeing in Florida, Texas, Arizona, and other states; they are not the only ones having difficulties, ”Fauci said.

During Fauci’s testimony at Tuesday’s hearing, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert made a plea to all Americans:

Plan A: Don’t crowd. Plan B: If you do, be sure to wear a mask. ”

Why the timing of these spikes makes sense

Health experts say the spikes in new cases now coincide with states that began reopening several weeks ago, with many people rejecting or abandoning security measures, such as wearing masks and social distancing.

And while health officials report jumps in cases among younger people, Redfield said Tuesday that more than half of the nursing homes in the country, more than 7,000, have a covid-19 patient.

“Two weeks ago, we had 17 states with increasing cases,” said Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota.

Now that number has grown to at least 25 states. “And we are likely to move more states to that rising category of cases very soon,” Osterholm said Tuesday. “So we’re looking at what, in a sense, the virus’s reaction to openness and contact with each other.”

After a new exposure to this virus, it can take up to two weeks for symptoms to appear. After that, people may not be tested right away. So it can take even longer for severe cases to require hospitalization.

Deaths from new covid-19 exposures are often not reported until several weeks after new cases have been reported.

While health officials expected new cases as states reopened, many did not expect new cases and hospitalizations to increase so dramatically in some places.

Arizona set a new record this week for the number of people hospitalized with covid-19 on any given day, about 2,000, according to data from the COVID Monitoring Project. The state’s seven-day moving average of hospitalizations is also increasing.

“People are admitted to hospital beds and they are admitted to ICU beds faster than they are being discharged,” said Will Humble, executive director of the Arizona Public Health Association.

With about 84% of the state’s ICU beds already full, Humble said he is concerned that hospitals fall under “crisis care standards,” which basically means “less care for everyone, not just people with covid-19 ”.

California recorded more than 35% of its total infections from the entire pandemic in the past two weeks. The state posted 5,019 confirmed cases of coronavirus on Monday, another daily high, according to data provided by the California Department of Public Health. Hospitalizations are also at their highest level for covid-19 patients.

It’s not just about increasing the evidence

Some politicians have attributed the spikes in new cases to increased evidence. But in many places, the number of new covid-19 cases is disproportionately greater than the number of new tests being done, the researchers say.

“In many states, testing is increasing, but the percentage of positive people is actually much higher,” said Osterholm.

“This is not an object of just more evidence at all.”

Even with increasing evidence, the country is still “far behind the virus,” says a former US secretary of health and human services.

“We are still reacting. We’re not getting ahead, ”said Kathleen Sebelius.

“The only way to get ahead of the virus is to tamp down cases in any area, and then do crazy tests when a case appears, trace contacts and make sure they are quarantined. We can’t do it yet because they are still finding all kinds of people who have the virus. ”

“Moving very fast in the wrong direction”

What is happening in Arizona and other states could erase much of the progress made over weeks of confinement orders.

“The number of new cases had stabilized in early May, and the positivity rate (in tests) had actually improved,” said Humble.

“We left our confinement order in mid-May, and what we saw happened was around May 26 that increase in the cases that corresponded to the end of the confinement order.”

Florida, a popular destination for beach lovers, is also grappling with an increase in new cases and hospitalizations. The sun state now has “all the signals to be the next major epicenter for coronavirus transmission,” the researchers say.

And in Texas, where rates of new daily cases and new hospitalizations are increasing, Houston “is moving very fast in the wrong direction,” Mayor Sylvester Turner told CNN affiliate KTRK.

After Houston reported its highest daily count of new covid-19 cases, Turner asked residents to take safety measures more seriously.

“This is a health crisis,” he said. “Frankly, failing, for example, by not wearing masks … or having no social distance directly impacts another person.”

States with constant or improving numbers

In 12 states, the number of daily new cases has been stable in recent days: Alaska, Arkansas, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

And in 13 states, the number of new cases is generally declining: Alabama, Connecticut, Indiana, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, South Dakota, and Vermont.

“New York went from one of the highest infection rates in the country to one of the lowest because we make decisions based on science, not policy,” Governor Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday.

“We are seeing in other states what happens when it reopens regardless of metrics or data: it is bad for public health and the economy, and states that reopened quickly are now seeing a boomerang.”

Cuomo is considering forcing visitors from high-transmission states to quarantine upon arrival in New York state, he said.

CNN’s Gisela Crespo, Jenn Selva, Jen Christensen, Andrea Kane, Cheri Mossburg and Maggie Fox contributed to this report.