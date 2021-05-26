US calls for transparent investigation into coronavirus

15 minutes. The US Secretary of Health, Xavier Becerra, called on Tuesday for an “independent and transparent” investigation into the origin of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, during his speech at the annual assembly of the World Health Organization (WHO).

“We have to better understand the pandemic in order to better respond to future threats. Studies of the origin of COVID-19 have to be transparent, based on science and on the independence of experts,” Becerra stressed.

The US expressed its dissatisfaction in February with the results of the investigation carried out in Wuhan (China) to find the origin of the pandemic. In fact, it came to consider that the Chinese authorities they had withheld data from that WHO mission.

The experts then indicated, after four weeks of work in China, that the most likely hypothesis of the origin of the new coronavirus was that it had been transmitted to humans from wild animals via one or more species that acted as intermediaries.

In their report they also indicated that the least probable hypothesis It was the one of the origin in a laboratory. They also did not consider contagion through imported frozen food too plausible, a theory aired by official Chinese media.

Strengthen health security

The head of US Health also asked this Tuesday that they accept Taiwan as an observer in the WHO, a day after China once again vetoed the island in the assembly.

“We must strengthen health security and pandemic preparedness to be better prepared for the next global health crisis“added Becerra, who in his speech did not mention a possible international treaty in this regard, something that the European Union and several other countries are asking for.

It did call for the establishment of sustainable financing mechanisms for WHO’s work, “in order to be accountable and that they can adequately supervise them.”

Becerra also advocated “improving the capacity for research and manufacturing of therapies and vaccines” as well as promoting the training of health personnel.