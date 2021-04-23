US Business Activity Scores Record High: IHS Markit

(Bloomberg) – A gauge of US manufacturing and service sector output hit an all-time high in April, adding to evidence of higher demand fueling inflationary pressures.

IHS Markit’s composite index of purchasing managers from manufacturers and service providers rose to 62.2, the highest on record since 2009, from 59.7 a month earlier, the group reported Friday. Readings above 50 indicate growth.

A loosening of COVID-19 restrictions and strong sales are driving faster growth in business activity, including a record pace of expansion in orders placed at factories across the country, according to group data.

However, supply shortages and shipping problems complicate manufacturers’ efforts to meet demand while at the same time driving up costs.

Factories and service providers are having greater success in passing on higher input costs. The IHS Markit Composite Received Price Index rose to a record in March.

“The worsening supply situation is a concern for the outlook, especially in relation to prices,” Chris Williamson, IHS Markit’s chief business economist, said in a statement.

Although the group’s factory production indicator advanced in April at a faster pace, it remains below the readings observed in the four months to February. Supplier delivery times to factories were the longest on record, while a composite indicator of backorders at factories and services coincided with the second highest in data through 2009.

