US budget deficit marks record maximum for March due to direct payments due to pandemic

By David Lawder

WASHINGTON, Apr 12 (Reuters) – The U.S. government posted a $ 660 billion budget deficit in March, a record for the month, as direct payments to Americans were distributed under President Joe Biden’s stimulus package. the Treasury Department said Monday.

The deficit for the first six months of fiscal 2021 soared to a record $ 1.706 trillion, compared with a gap of $ 743 billion for the same period last year.

The first six months of fiscal 2020 largely did not include emergency spending to counter coronavirus-related quarantines that began in March 2020.

The March deficit, which compares with the prior year’s red figures of $ 119 billion, included revenues of $ 268 billion and disbursements of $ 927 billion, both all-time highs for that month.

A Treasury official said March disbursements were further increased by $ 339 billion in direct payments of $ 1,400 that were sent to many people under the Biden American Rescue Plan Act that was enacted last month.

More funds from the $ 1.9 trillion stimulus package will be deployed in the coming months, the official said, which will likely keep disbursements high.

During the first six months of fiscal 2021, disbursements reached a record $ 3.410 trillion, while revenues were $ 1.704 trillion, the Treasury said.

