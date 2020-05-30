United States President Donald Trump announced on Friday the end of the relationship between his country and the WHO, which he accuses of being too lenient with Beijing in the coronavirus crisis, while the most affected city in the world due to the pandemic, New York, announced that it is preparing to start its lack of control.

The unprecedented global crisis that unleashed COVID-19 has caused an earthquake in the difficult relations between Washington and Beijing, now openly confronted in a pulse with airs of Cold War.

Meanwhile, Europe accelerates steps to return to normality, Latin America continues with its heart pounding, and Asia sounded the alarm on Friday when a resurgence was detected in South Korea, which immediately announced new restrictive measures.

Five months after the appearance of the new coronavirus in Wuhan, China, the disease has killed almost 364,000 people and infected more than 5.91 million worldwide, according to official figures, probably much lower than reality.

“Because they have not made the requested and much-needed reforms, we will end our relationship with the World Health Organization and redirect those funds to other urgent and global global public health needs,” President Trump said in statements to the press.

The WHO is in a difficult position, and its director, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, had to accept an “independent evaluation” that has not been enough to keep his main contributor, Washington, within the organization.

The United States is the country that has paid with more lives for the expansion of the pandemic: 102,798 deaths. It is also the country with the most infections detected, 1,745,606 as of this Friday.

Its main focus has been New York, which after more than two months of confinement could begin the week of June 8 to resume the path of normal life, reported the state governor, Andrew Cuomo.

The city, which has lost more than 21,000 residents, is close to complying with seven rules that will allow it to slowly break out of its more than two-month blockade, Cuomo said.

“We will focus on the critical points,” the governor tweeted.

Meanwhile, in Russia, the urge to find a remedy for COVID-19 led Alexander Guintsburg, who heads the Moscow research institute Gamaleya, to inject a viral vector vaccine to speed up the scientific process to the maximum, he said, with hope to finish clinical trials of their summer vaccine project.

Moscow reported a record of deaths in 24h, 232, bringing the total to 4,374 deaths and 387,623 cases, the third country in the world with the most infections.

Brazil, the second country in that sinister list with 465,166 infections, registered 1,124 deaths in the last 24h. Mexico is behind, with 447 deaths.

The South American giant saw its economy plummet 1.5% in the first quarter of the year.

The virus is advancing rapidly in the northeast of Brazil, moving from the capitals to the interior.

“In 26 years, I have never seen so many people living in fear, going hungry, because everything stopped. But hunger does not stop, ”Alcione Albanesi, founder of the NGO Amigos do Bem, told ..

For its part, Mexico, which already has almost all of its territory under maximum alert, is preparing for an uncertain period of “new normality”, in which the reactivation must be “gradual and careful”, explained the Undersecretary of Health, Hugo López -Gatell.

This “new normal” means that some sanitary measures could remain “many years” in force, he warned.

Countries such as Chile and Peru – which will receive a $ 11 billion credit line from the IMF in the face of the crisis – registered new national records on Thursday night, in the first case in the number of deaths (49) and the second in contamination (5,874).

Latin American countries are in full swing, and meanwhile, Europe and Asia are advancing on their way out of confinement, which has caused terrible damage to the economy.

In France, carmaker Renault announced the cut of some 15,000 jobs worldwide.