President Trump says the World Health Organization has rejected Washington’s proposed reforms and accuses the organization, of which his country was the largest financier, of being under “total control” of China. U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Friday (29/05) that his government decided to break the country’s ties with the World Health Organization (WHO).

“We are ending our relations with the World Health Organization,” said Donald Trump

Photo: DW / Deutsche Welle

He justified the decision by stating that the organization failed to deal with the covid-19 pandemic and relied too much on information provided by Chína, the country from which the new coronavirus emerged.

“Since they failed to carry out the requested and immensely necessary reforms, we are ending our relations with the World Health Organization today,” Trump said in a statement to the press at the White House, in which he did not accept questions from journalists.

On April 14, Trump had ordered the temporary suspension of his country’s funding to WHO, of which the United States was the largest donor, and criticized what he called “poor management and cover-up of the spread of the coronavirus”.

Last week, Trump gave the WHO 30 days to advance a series of reforms, which have not been publicly specified, and warned that if it didn’t, he would permanently cut financial contributions and disconnect his country from the institution.

Trump, however, did not wait long to adopt these decisions, saying on Friday that the WHO had refused to accept the reforms Washington called for.

The announcement signifies the permanent suspension of the American contribution to the organization, whose estimated value is between $ 400 and $ 500 million per year, which is equivalent to approximately 15% of the organization’s total budget.

“China has full control over WHO, despite paying only 40 million dollars a year, while the United States pays approximately 450 million,” said Trump,

Faced with the prospect of losing its biggest contributor, WHO this week opened an independent management foundation through which it could receive donations from individuals, companies or other sources.

The covid-19 pandemic has already claimed more than 101,000 victims in the United States, with 1.7 million confirmed cases.

RC / afp / lusa / rtr

______________

Deutsche Welle is Germany’s international broadcaster and produces independent journalism in 30 languages. Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | YouTube

| App | Instagram | Newsletter

See too:

In ‘live’ with action targets of the Supreme Court, Eduardo Bolsonaro cites ‘moment of rupture’



Deutsche Welle is Germany’s international broadcaster and produces independent journalism in 30 languages.