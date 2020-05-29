15 minutes. The President of the United States (USA), Donald Trump, announced this Friday that he decided to “break” his country’s relationship with the World Health Organization (WHO).

“Today we will break our relationship with the World Health Organization”Trump announced in a statement to the press from the White House.

Trump ordered last April 14 to temporarily freeze the funds that the United States, as the main donor, contributes to the WHO while reviewing its relationship with Beijing.

Last week, Trump gave the agency 30 days to undertake reforms, which neither he nor the White House publicly detailed.

Although half of that period has not yet passed, Trump concluded it by stating that the WHO “has refused to act” already “undertake the requested reforms” for the United States.

White House

The White House did not immediately give details, but it is expected that Trump’s announcement will mean the permanent suspension of his country’s contribution to the organization, which represents between 400 and 500 million dollars a year, which is equivalent to approximately 15 % of the total body budget.

“China has full control over the WHO, despite paying only $ 40 million a year, while the United States pays approximately 450 million“Trump stressed.

Faced with the prospect of losing its main taxpayer, the WHO launched this week a namesake foundation with which the agency can receive donations from individuals, companies or other actors.

Trump’s accusations

The USA, which with more than 1.7 million infected people is the country most affected in the pandemic, accuses the WHO of having mismanaged the global health emergency, especially in the initial stages of the crisis, by believing excessively the information provided by the Chinese authorities.

China declared the international emergency on the 30th of that month, when more than 90% of the cases were still concentrated in Chinese territory.

Throughout his more than three years in the White House, Trump has not shaken his hand to break the international consensus by withdrawing the United States from Unesco, from the United Nations Human Rights Council, from the Paris Agreement on the climate crisis or the nuclear pact with Iran.

The United States, which has already exceeded 101,000 deaths due to the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, continues to be unable to stop the progression of the disease, of which 1.7 million inhabitants have been infected in this country.