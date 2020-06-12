Boxer Virginia Fuchs, of the United States Olympic team, will not be sanctioned despite having tested positive, after the country’s Anti-Doping Agency determined that the infraction was due to two substances that her partner transmitted to her through sexual intercourse. .

The United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) announced the ruling Thursday in which it exonerated Fuchs, a 32-year-old flyweight, who is seeking to qualify for the postponed Olympics for next year.

Fuchs has served as the recent captain of the United States Women’s Olympic Boxing Team, which returned to Colorado Springs this week to conduct its first training camp since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

The boxer found out in March that she had tested positive for two banned substances during an out-of-competition test conducted in February. When investigating the results, USADA learned that the Fuchs couple had taken products that included the two banned substances, and the levels detected in the Fuchs offenses were consistent with recent exposure by sexual transmission.

USADA CEO Travis Tygart said his organization confirmed Fuchs’ infraction only because he is required to do so.

“Although the World Anti-Doping Code mandates that this no-fault ruling be considered an infringement and publicly announced, we strongly believe that this case and others like it, such as those involving meat contamination and contamination by controlled drugs, should not be considered an infringement,” Tygart declared.

“We will continue to fight for changes to the World Anti-Doping Code so that where there has been no intention to cheat or improve performance, an athlete should not face any infraction or unnecessary public attention.”

Fuchs did not immediately respond to a phone call from The Associated Press to comment on the matter. On her Twitter account, the boxer expressed her gratitude to USADA.

“This has been a huge lesson for me and it is over, I am totally focused on my preparation for Tokyo,” wrote Fuchs, who will try for the third time to qualify for the Olympics. The boxer was the flyweight of the American team before the Rio Olympics, but she was very close to advancing to that fair.

Fuchs and most of her teammates must earn a place in Tokyo in two qualifying tournaments that will take place next year.