US bonds, banks and robotics funds

The young Indian who came to Tenerife about 60 years ago to work in a textile bazaar is today the visible head of one of the largest fortunes in the Canary Islands and from all over Spain. The renowned entrepreneur and investor Ram Bhavnani (78 years old) mobilizes a good part of its investments through three sicavs at a time when these vehicles are becoming increasingly unpopular.

The spearhead of your emporium is Kishoo House, the head of which hang the rest of his businesses and investments and that receives the name of that bazaar in which Bhavnani began to forge his fortune. Currently, through its three most recognizable sicavs manages assets close to 50 million euros Due to the fact that in recent years it has been transferring part of its fortune to other vehicles.

The most representative of these three vehicles is Kalyani, which at the end of the first quarter of the year accumulated assets under management of 34.5 million euros. At the start of this exercise, the positions chosen by this sicav resulted in a cumulative return of 4.5%, as stated in the documentation sent by its managers to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV).

Bank preference

This is the sicav in which Bhavnani makes your commitment to banking more evident. Although without granting a notable weight to any one in particular, the sector represents 12.37% of the total assets. Among the Spanish, it chooses Banco Santander, BBVA, Bankinter and CaixaBank, in order from more to less weight.

Outside the domestic market, it adds positions in the Europeans Intesa Sanpaolo, ING, Lloyd’s, BNP Paribas and Credit Agricole, the American JP Morgan and the Asians China Construction Bank and HSBC. To this he adds positions in other financial sectors such as broker Plus 500, the holding company Moody’s and the insurers Axa, Allianz Y Ping An Insurance.

Within its equity portfolio, its largest ‘made in Spain’ position is Inditex, to which it entrusts 747,000 euros. On an international scale, the mass consumer group Unilever, with a slightly more modest investment of 666,000 euros.

With regard to fixed income positions, their preference for US sovereign bonds to ten years, known as treasuries. He dedicates no less than 4.66% of Kalyani’s assets to an issue due in February 2031: 1.6 million euros.

Bonds and ETFs

In addition, there are significant positions in Eurobonds from El Corte Inglés maturing in 2024 and an investment that it recognizes as “doubtful” in securities of Abengoa. A point the latter that shows that investment geniuses, such as Bhavnani, do not always hit the mark.

The most innovative touch is provided by a listed fund (ETF) from the British manager Legal & General: ROBO Global Robotics and Automation. This type of vehicle is recurring in your portfolio to gain exposure to topics such as Water management (Lyxor World Water), the disruptive technology (BNP Paribas Funds Disruptive Technology), the gold (Xtrackers Physical Gold) and -again- banking (Lyxor Stoxx Europe 600 Banks).

Debt ‘made in the USA’

With an equity of 11.2 million euros distributed among the 157 shareholders who share investment with Bhavnani, its second heaviest sicav is Bombay Investment Office. In this case, the positions in other collective investment institutions represent the bulk of its portfolio, with a weight of 28% compared to the 23% of direct investment in fixed income and the 8% that bets directly on listed companies.

In the bond chapter, another US sovereign issue stands out again. In this case, a treasury maturing in November 2030 to which an investment of 945,000 euros is dedicated. With regard to equities, Inditex (2.59%) and ACS (2.02%) are its longest bets on the Spanish stock market, while the British ones on real estate investment LXi Reit (2.29%) and banking Lloyd’s (2.23%) dominate its international portfolio.

Those ultimately responsible for the management of Laxmi, the little sister of Bhavnani’s three sicavs, are blunt in their prospects prospectus in stating the following. “What is the main risk for the second quarter of the year? It is not a surprise: the return of inflation ”.

And they argue their answer: “The debate is intense, and it focuses on discerning whether the upward trend in short-term inflation can settle over time, comfortably exceed the objectives of the central banks and cause an advance of the moment in which they decide to initiate the gradual withdrawal of the massive monetary stimulus that characterizes their current policy ”. The dreaded tapering.

Euro-dollar hedge

With these premises, the 3.2 million euros that make up the assets of this sicav focus on fixed income and other funds, in addition to being very careful to hedge the currency risk of the investment in dollars. To this last purpose it dedicates 751,000 euros invested in futures on the euro-dollar pair.

Regarding bonds, the most relevant positions are dedicated to issues of Indra (6.43%), BBVA (6.27%) and You go (6.65%). In funds, the Pictet Robotics I, to which the sicav dedicates 3.49% of its assets. More than any other of those who earn the trust of the Indian businessman living in Tenerife.

Only 20 listed companies from around the world make a hole in Laxmi’s portfolio. Not a single one of them reaches a weight of 1% of the portfolio in the last still photo sent to the supervisor. The ones that stay closest are the German SAP (0.98%), the American Thermo fisher (0.97%) and the airline group Hispanic-British IAG (0.87%).