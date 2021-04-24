US bond yields rise, trade within range as traders weigh tax plan

By Ross Kerber

Apr 23 (Reuters) – US Treasury yields traded in a narrow range on Friday as investors weighed the political prospects for a tax reform plan announced by President Joe Biden and trends in US monetary policy. Federal Reserve.

* The 10-year bond yield rose 1.1 basis points in the afternoon in New York to 1.5666%, within the range of 1.528% to 1.646% that it has maintained since April 15.

* After falling in the first part of the session, the note’s performance rose to 1.582% before noon, after data showed that manufacturing activity in the United States expanded in early April, and another report showed solid new home sales.

* But then the market moved as investors waited for more clarity from Washington, said Andy Richman, managing director at Sterling Capital Management. Currently, “nobody wants to make a quick move,” he said.

* Stocks rose nearly 1% on Wall Street a day after reports that the Joe Biden administration will try to raise taxes on capital gains rocked indices. The proposed figures had been public since the presidential campaign.

* Investors are also awaiting further comment from the Fed when it meets next week, although the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is not expected to make any significant adjustments to monetary policy.

* Monday and Tuesday two-year, five-year and seven-year debt auctions totaled $ 183 billion and showed strong investor appetite for US bonds.

* A closely followed part of the return curve that measures the gap between profitability at two and 10 years, considered as an indicator of economic expectations, stood at 141 basis points, about 2 basis points above Thursday’s close .

* The 2-year paper yield, which typically moves in line with interest rate expectations, gained less than one basis point at 0.1575%.

(Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston. Edited in Spanish by Marion Giraldo and Manuel Farías)