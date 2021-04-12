US bond yields increase slightly before auctions and inflation data

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Apr 12 (Reuters) – Yields on U.S. Treasuries rose on Monday before the government began auctions of $ 96 billion worth of 10-year, 3-year debt in a week that It will also be marked by a key data on consumer inflation.

* Returns have fallen from a 1-year high last month due to an improvement in debt demand, although they remain high as investors anticipate an accelerated recovery of the economy that would be accompanied by a strong advance in inflation.

* The constant issuance of US government debt to finance higher fiscal spending and growing deficits is adding upward pressure to bond returns.

* Demand for the government auctions of $ 58 billion three-year debt and $ 38 billion 10-year debt scheduled for Monday should be strong and higher yields are expected to attract more buyers, they said. analysts.

* “I don’t think this is a particularly high risk month for long-term bond auctions,” said Tom Simons, chief asset economist at Jefferies in New York.

* Yields on 3-year notes were 1 basis point on the day, at 0.350%. 10-year bond returns were also up 1 basis point to 1.675%, below the one-year high of 1.776% reached on March 30.

* The US Treasury will auction $ 24 billion in 30-year debt on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Karen Brettell. Edited in Spanish by Marion Giraldo)