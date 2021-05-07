US bond yields fall one day ahead of April employment report

EFE Latam Videos

Chinese foreign trade continues to explode, growing by 26.6% in April

Beijing, May 7 (EFE) .- With a 26.6% year-on-year increase in yuan-denominated terms in April, Chinese trade continues to explode, although the increase is due in part to the low comparative base with the same period of 2020 , during which the country was paralyzed to stop the advance of the covid. Data released today by the General Administration of Customs (AGA) shows that China’s trade with the rest of the world increased by 26.6% year-on-year during April to reach 3.149 trillion yuan (487.506 million dollars or 403.899 million of euros). Of these, exports grew by 22.2% year-on-year in April, to 1.71 trillion yuan (264,722 million dollars, 219,344 million euros), while imports increased 32.2%, reaching 1, 43 trillion yuan (221,376 million dollars or 183,428 million euros). The trade surplus was therefore 280,000 million yuan (43,340 million dollars, 35,915 million euros). “A ROBUST DEMAND, GROWING” In the accumulated of the first four months of the year, Chinese trade increased by 28.5% year-on-year, according to the institution, which stressed today that the increase in imports was due to a “robust demand , growing “and that in that period China imported 382 billion tons of steel, representing an increase of 6.7% year-on-year. The year-on-year increases in imports of food (57.8%) and natural gas (25.5%) or decreases in coal and lignite (-28.8%) and refined oil (-14, 9%) during the accumulated of the first four months of the year. Regarding exports, the interannual increases in this period of automobiles (83.3%), mobile phones (30.8%), household appliances (45.9%), integrated circuits (43%), footwear (26, 4%) or LCD screens (25%). In contrast, less food (-6.2%) or refined oil (-5.3%) were exported during the first four months of 2021 compared to the same period of the previous year. Customs also released today the trade data denominated in dollars – they show some variation with respect to the figures in yuan due to fluctuations in exchange rates -, according to which exports grew by 32.3% year-on-year in April and imports, 43.1%. “Although trade rebounded thanks to the low comparative base, exports have continued to stabilize while imports accelerated. We could be facing a peak,” says analyst Julian Evans-Pritchard, of the Capital Economics consultancy. Looking to the immediate future, the economist predicts that “vaccination campaigns and the recovery of mobility in many parts of the world will begin to reverse the increase in demand for Chinese exports induced by the pandemic.” On the positive side, the internal recovery of the Chinese economy could cause production to shift towards services rather than credit, industry and construction, the analyst adds. EXCHANGES WITH THE US INCREASE Despite the squabbles between Washington and Beijing, exchanges with the United States increased by 50.3% year-on-year in the first four months of the year, although the North American country continues in third place in the table of main trading partners China, dominated by two regional blocs: the European Union (EU) and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean). Specifically, Chinese exports to the United States grew by 49.3% year-on-year in these first four months, while imports increased by 53.3%, the institution indicates. Meanwhile, trade with the EU rose 32.1% year-on-year from January to April. Exports increased by 36.1% year-on-year in this period, while imports did so by 26.4%. In the first quarter of this year, Chinese international trade had increased by 29.2% year-on-year to reach 8.47 trillion yuan (1.29 trillion dollars or 1.08 trillion euros), evidencing the reactivation of its economy and foreign demand. However, the notable increase in Chinese foreign trade in the first months of this year was also partly due to last year’s low comparative base. At the end of January and throughout February 2020, the Chinese authorities paralyzed the country in order to curb the consequences derived from the contagion of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, whose first cases were diagnosed in the city of Wuhan, and only from March began gradually the return to activity. (c) EFE Agency