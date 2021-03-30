US bond yield spreads rise on infrastructure plans

By Kate Duguid

NEW YORK, Mar 29 (Reuters) – Long-term Treasury yields rose on Monday, steepening the curve, on investor expectations that the infrastructure initiative to be announced by US President Joe Biden on Wednesday It could mean more economic growth and increased debt issuance.

* Benchmark 10-year yields rose to a session high of 1,728%, after New York State announced Monday afternoon that people 30 and older will be able to get vaccinated against coronavirus starting March 30 .

* The rise widened the two-year and 10-year return spread, the most common measure of the yield curve, to 157.9 basis points, the highest in a week.

* The two-year yield has remained anchored, despite expectations of an increase in Treasury issuance, because it moves with the forecasts on interest rates.

* The Federal Reserve has committed to keeping interest rates near zero until the employment situation in the United States improves dramatically. Fed Governor Christopher Waller said Monday that the central bank is “a long way from raising interest rates right now.”

* Monday’s 10-year profitability jump suggested to some investors that the 1.75% high reached two weeks ago could be broken soon.

* Biden is expected to announce some details of his infrastructure spending plan Wednesday in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The plan could be priced as high as $ 4 trillion for roads and bridges while addressing climate change and income inequality.

* The increase in yields is due “to infrastructure expectations. There is a lot of apprehension about what President Biden will announce on Wednesday and whether that will increase deficits substantially in the next few years. That, I think, is affecting the markets.” said Gennadiy Goldberg, senior US rate strategist at TD Securities.

* Markets have yet to fully grasp the possibility of a multi-million dollar package, Goldberg said.

(Reporting by Kate Duguid. Edited in Spanish by Rodrigo Charme)