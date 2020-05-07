By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK (.) – U.S. Treasury yields held close to three-week highs on Thursday as investors continued to assess the impact of the increase in long-term note issuance on the continued purchase of debt by part of the Federal Reserve.

* Longer-maturity returns rose and the yield curve steepened on Wednesday, after the Treasury Department announced the launch of a 20-year bond and an increase in auction size at a faster-than-expected rate.

* The yield on the benchmark 10-year notes fell 2 basis points to 0.6932%, after reaching 0.7430% the day before, its highest since April 15.

* 10-year returns have been in a narrow range since the beginning of April, between 0.543% and 0.785%.

* The Treasury said Monday that it expects to borrow $ 2.999 trillion during the April-June period, five times above the previous record in a single quarter, set during the 2008 financial crisis, at a time when it is implementing measures to ease the economic damage caused by the new coronavirus.

* Most of its new issue is concentrated in short-term bonds, although analysts believe they will have to increase maturities over time.

* However, continued Fed debt purchases are seen as limiting the rise in yields, despite even higher issuance. The Fed said Wednesday it will include the new 20-year notes in its asset purchase program.

* Bonds underwent little change after the report showed that millions more people applied for unemployment benefits last week in the United States.

