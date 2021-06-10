US bond yield rises after consumer price data

By Ross Kerber

Jun 10 (.) – Traders pushed the return on longer-term US Treasuries higher on Thursday, following new data showing a further rise in consumer prices in May, steepening part of the yield curve. closely guarded.

* The return of the 10-year benchmark notes improved 3.7 basis points, to 1.5262%, in morning operations.

* Much of the move came after the Labor Department said its Consumer Price Index rose 0.6% last month, after rising 0.8% in April, which was its biggest advance since June. from 2009.

* Separately, the department said initial claims for state unemployment benefits fell to their lowest level in 15 months.

* Operations were driving up the part of the yield curve that measures the gap between the return of two-year and 10-year notes, considered an indicator of economic expectations. On the day it stood at 137 basis points, about 3 points more than the close of the day before.

* The return on two-year debt, which usually moves in line with interest rate expectations, gained less than one basis point, at 0.1608%

* Traders will now be watching the outcome of a $ 24 billion 30-year bond auction scheduled for later in the day.

(Edited in Spanish by Carlos Serrano)