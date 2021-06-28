US bombs Iran-backed fighters on Syria-Iraq border

US airstrikes against Iranian-backed armed groups on the Iraq-Syria border killed at least seven people overnight Sunday, prompting calls for revenge and fears of a new escalation between Washington and Tehran.

The attack, the second of its kind against pro-Iranian targets since US President Joe Biden took office, was described by the Pentagon as “retaliation” and came despite efforts to reactivate the international agreement on Iran’s nuclear program.

US Defense spokesman John Kirby said in a statement that three military installations used by Iranian-backed militias had been attacked, two in Syria and one in Iraq.

Kirby claimed the targets had been used by “Iranian-backed militias involved in unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) strikes against US personnel and facilities in Iraq.”

Kataeb Hezbollah and Kataeb Sayyid al-Shuhada, two Iraqi armed factions with close ties to Tehran, are among “various Iran-backed militia groups” that had used the facilities, Kirby said.

US interests in Iraq, where there are 2,500 US troops deployed as part of an international coalition to fight the jihadist group Islamic State, have been the target of more than 40 attacks this year.

The vast majority were bombs against logistical convoys, while there were 14 rocket attacks, including some claimed by pro-Iranian factions that want to pressure Washington to withdraw all its troops.

– “Revenge” –

“Given the ongoing series of attacks by Iran-backed groups targeting US interests in Iraq, the president has led new military action to disrupt and deter such attacks,” Kirby said.

“Specifically, the US attacks targeted operational and weapons storage facilities in two locations in Syria and one in Iraq, both located near the border between those countries,” he added.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (OSDH) said seven fighters had been killed in the attacks in the early hours of Monday.

The NGO also claimed that at least six more fighters were wounded in the raid, one of which was an arms depot near Albu Kamal, a Syrian city at the point where the border crosses the Euphrates River.

It is “an arms depot and a military position near Albu Kamal,” Rami Abdel Rahman, the head of the OSDH, told ..

The Syrian state news agency SANA indicated that a child had been killed in the attack.

For its part, Hashed al-Shaabi, a paramilitary alliance that includes several Iranian representatives and that has become the main agent of power in Baghdad, admitted to having suffered losses and promised to take revenge.

The night attacks by the United States “provoked the martyrdom of a group of heroic combatants,” he said. “We will continue to be the shield that defends our beloved nation, and we are fully prepared (…) to respond and take revenge,” he added.

– Nuclear deal –

In recent years, some of the militia groups that make up Hashed al-Shaabi have deployed in Syria to support regime forces and further Iran’s interests in that country.

In February, US attacks on facilities in eastern Syria used by Iranian-backed militias left more than 20 fighters dead, according to the Observatory.

The latest American strikes come two days after the United States and France warned Iran that time was running out to return to the nuclear deal.

The resumption of the 2015 international accord with Iran was a promise from Biden after the pact was abandoned by his predecessor Donald Trump.

The UN nuclear watchdog said on Friday it had received no response from Tehran on the possible extension of a temporary agreement on the inspection of Iranian nuclear facilities that expired on Thursday.

With information from .