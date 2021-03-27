US bombs infrastructure in Syria used by “Iran-backed militias”

USA has bombed an “infrastructure used by militias supported by Tehran in eastern Syria,” as announced by the Pentagon. The airstrike is the first known military action under President Joe Biden, which began on January 20.

“The attacks were authorized in response to recent attacks on the United States and coalition personnel in Iraq, and the continuing threats against these officials, “the US Department of Defense spokesman John Kirby. The spokesperson also states that the attacks had destroyed several buildings at a border control center used by militias with connections to Iran, such as Kataeb Hezbollah (KH) and Kataeb Sayyid al-Shuhada (KSS).

At least 17 pro-Iranian fighters were killed in the attacksaid the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (OSDH). “The attacks destroyed three trucks of ammunition. There are many dead. At least 17 combatants have died according to a preliminary assessment, all members of Hachd al-Cahhabi (a coalition of pro-Iranian Iraqi militias), ”reported the director of the non-governmental organization OSDH, Rami Abdel Rahmane.

According to Reuters, attacks appear to be limited in range, which could reduce the risk of increased military tensions. It is in this sense that the Pentagon statement states: “President Biden will act to protect American and coalition personnel. At the same time, we act in a way that aims to ease tension in eastern Syria and Iraq. “

The bombing of the United States It comes almost two weeks after an attack on the main military base at the Erbil airport in Iraq, in which a civilian employee of a private company was killed and injured nine others, including a US soldier. The attack was condemned by the US administration, which promised to respond.

Days later, US bases in Baghdad were also hit by rockets, including buildings in the so-called Green Zone, a high security gated complex where most of the embassies are located.

The bombing of foreign territory by the United States, which is not formally at war with Syria, it is considered a violation of international law, University of Notre Dame professor Mary Ellen O’Connell told The Guardian. “The Charter of the United Nations makes it absolutely clear that the use of military force on the territory of a foreign sovereign state is legal only in response to an attack for which it is responsible.. None of these elements is present in the attack on Syria ”, he has settled.

