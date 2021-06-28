US bombings on the border between Iraq and Syria leave five militiamen dead

The Pentagon announced Sunday that it launched targeted air strikes against “facilities used by Iran-backed militia groups” on the Syrian-Iraqi border, killing five fighters, according to a humanitarian organization.

“Following President Biden’s instructions, US military forces have tonight carried out precision defensive air strikes against facilities used by Iran-backed militia groups in the Iraq-Syria border region,” the Pentagon press secretary said. , John Kirby, in a statement.

Kirby added that the targets – two in Syria and one in Iraq – were selected because “those facilities are used by Iranian-backed militias involved in UAV strikes against US personnel and facilities in Iraq.”

“At least five Iranian-backed militiamen were killed and several others injured in the US airstrike,” said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a UK-based NGO.

American interests in Iraq have come under repeated attack in recent months, and the United States has consistently blamed Iraqi factions linked to Iran for rocket and other attacks on Iraqi facilities housing its personnel.

“Given the ongoing series of attacks by Iran-backed groups targeting US interests in Iraq, the president has led new military action to disrupt and deter such attacks,” Kirby said.

“Specifically, the US attacks targeted operational and weapons storage facilities in two locations in Syria and one in Iraq, both located near the border between those countries,” he added.

Since the beginning of the year there have been more than 40 attacks against US interests in Iraq, where 2,500 US soldiers are deployed as part of an international coalition to fight the jihadist group Islamic State.

The vast majority have been bombs against logistics convoys, while 14 were rocket attacks, some of them claimed by pro-Iranian factions that seek to pressure Washington to withdraw all its troops.

The attacks come a day after Iraqi Kurdish officials said three explosives-laden drones struck near the northern Iraqi city of Arbil, where the United States has a consulate.

It also occurred when the Hashed al Shaabi, a pro-Iranian paramilitary alliance that opposes the US presence in Iraq, held a military parade near Baghdad attended by senior officials.

In April, an explosives-laden drone attacked the coalition headquarters in Iraq in the military part of the airport in Arbil, the Iraqi Kurdish regional capital.

Such attacks are a headache for the coalition, as drones can evade air defenses.

“As demonstrated by tonight’s attacks, President Biden has made it clear that he will act to protect American personnel,” Kirby said.

With information from .